Sheriff: Deputy shoots, kills woman who fired shotgun at officers in Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Zuck Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman who forced her way into a home in Knox County Monday evening was shot and killed by a deputy after firing several shots at law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Zuck Road in Butler Township around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman attempting to force her way into a home.

The woman was inside the house when deputies arrived at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. She refused to leave.

The sheriff's office said the woman broke a window and fired a shotgun several times toward officers outside the home. A deputy then fired a single shot, striking the woman.

She was rushed to Knox Community Hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman's name has not yet been released as deputies work to notify her next of kin.

The sheriff's office said officers with the Mount Vernon and Danville police departments assisted deputies at the scene.