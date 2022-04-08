Baby alligator, syringes of meth and guns allegedly found during Florida traffic stop

Deputies say they found multiple loaded syringes in Michael Marolla’s jacket. The syringes tested positive for methamphetamine, deputies say.

FLORIDA, USA — A Florida man has been arrested after police say he was found with guns, a baby alligator and multiple loaded syringes of methamphetamine, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Marolla, 31, was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm on Friday, as well as multiple drug related charges.

Deputies say around 12:30 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a black GMC Sierra pickup near 12th Street Southeast and Golden Gate Boulevard after they recognized the driver from previous law enforcement encounters as having a suspended license.

A live baby alligator in an open plastic tub was located in the bed of the pickup, along with two firearms inside the truck, according to deputies.

One firearm was concealed in the glove box and the other was hidden under the front passenger seat, deputies say.

Marolla faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic equipment after deputies say they found multiple loaded syringes in Marolla’s jacket.

The syringes tested positive for methamphetamine, deputies say.

Deputies notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the alligator. Wildlife officers responded to investigate.