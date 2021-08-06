Deputies: Baby dies after mom allegedly took fentanyl before breastfeeding

An autopsy and toxicology report found that the child’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

A Louisiana mother has been arrested on charges of second-degree murder after she admitted to taking drugs before breastfeeding her 4-day-old child, resulting in the infant's death.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called on June 10 around 3:40 a.m. to a medical incident at a hotel in Harvey.

The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Lana Cristina called 911 after finding the child not breathing. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital that morning.

An autopsy and toxicology report found that the child’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said Cristina admitted during an interview that she used narcotics prior to breastfeeding the child.

Cristina was arrested on Aug. 4 and taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.