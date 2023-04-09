Delaware police file arrest warrant for man after 2 people found fatally shot inside home

Mohamed Kandeh remains at large and is believed to be driving a white Chrysler 200 with the Ohio license plate number JND-5675.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware Police Department is searching for a man believed to be connected to the deaths of two people found inside a home on Sunday.

At 3 p.m., officers were called to a home on Bristol Drive, located in a neighborhood off Kilbourne Road, after police were told that two residents failed to meet a family member.

Arriving officers found two adults inside the home dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Delaware County Coroner’s Office and Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Detectives filed an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Mohamed Lanim Kandeh who police say was also a resident at the home. He remains at large and is believed to be driving a white Chrysler 200 with the Ohio license plate number JND-5675.

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.