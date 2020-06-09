Delaware County Sheriff's Office deputy hurt after overnight pursuit; woman wanted for stolen vehicle

According to authorities, the vehicle the woman was driving had been reported stolen in Gahanna.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 39-year-old woman that was involved in a pursuit early Sunday morning that left a deputy hurt.

The sheriff's office says the pursuit began following a traffic stop on U.S. 23 around 4:00 a.m.

According to authorities, the vehicle the woman was driving was reported stolen out of Gahanna.

At some point during the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene and a high-speed chase began along northbound U.S. 23.

After several miles, authorities say the woman made a U-turn and rammed into a deputy who was in his cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles.

The pursuit then continued southbound.

Other deputies picked up the pursuit and were joined by Delaware City Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter unit.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

Authorities say the woman was driving a 2016 Black Honda Civic with heavy damage to the driver's side. The vehicle has an Ohio license plate number of HWT3769.