1 dead after shooting outside Target store near Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a Target store located near Easton Town Center.

The shooting happened just before noon at the store on More Crossing.

According to police the male victim entered the store at 11:28 a.m. and made a purchase at the Starbucks.

He exited the store and was waiting out front when another man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray or tan long pants approached him and shot him.

Police say the suspect left in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Medics arrived on the scene at 11:51 a.m. and the male victim was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m., according to Sgt. James Fuqua. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Sgt. Fuqua said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This latest death brings the total reported homicides in Columbus this calendar year to 175.

With still two months left in the year, Columbus has now tied its previous record for most homicides reported in the city in one given year. The last time Columbus police reported that many homicides was in 2020.

