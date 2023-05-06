Man killed in south Columbus shooting

Columbus police say they do have information on a possible suspect, but no one is in custody at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after being shot in south Columbus Saturday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to the 500 block of East Whittier Street on a report of a shooting around 4:40 a.m. Arriving officers found a man who was shot in the stomach.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead by medics.

This deadly shooting is one of several crime investigations Columbus police handled in the overnight hours into Saturday.

Police say one person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting on St. Clair Avenue in the South Linden area.

A report of a shooting prompted a large presence from Columbus police in the Short North Arts District. Police told 10TV there were multiple injuries out of the incident and officers were still searching for possible suspects.

