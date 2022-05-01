Police identify 43-year-old killed in shooting at north Columbus shopping center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a north Columbus shopping center Sunday, according to police.
Police said officers were called just before 4:50 a.m. to the parking lot of Columbus Square Shopping Center on Cleveland Avenue.
Officers found 43-year-old Fidel Carrol suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.
Carrol's death marks the 38th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477)
The area is across the street from a Rooster's restaurant where a deadly shooting happened on February 18. Police arrested 18-year-old Jesus Castro in connection with the death of 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, who was a former classmate.