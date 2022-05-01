Police identify 43-year-old killed in shooting at north Columbus shopping center

A dispatcher for Columbus police says the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Cleveland Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at a north Columbus shopping center Sunday, according to police.

Police said officers were called just before 4:50 a.m. to the parking lot of Columbus Square Shopping Center on Cleveland Avenue.

Officers found 43-year-old Fidel Carrol suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

Carrol's death marks the 38th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477)