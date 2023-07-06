Man fatally shot at apartment complex near west Columbus

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office at the scene told 10TV that a man was shot multiple times inside the common area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed when he was shot inside an apartment complex near west Columbus early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 4 a.m. to the Alpine Village apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hilton Avenue, located just south of West Broad Street and west of Interstate 270.

A sergeant with the sheriff’s office at the scene told 10TV that a man was shot multiple times inside the common area.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died. The sheriff’s department said the shooting victim was in the 20s.

Additional information on what led to the shooting and a possible suspect was not immediately available.