Juvenile found fatally shot in west Franklin County

Deputies received a call for a report of a shot being fired in the 4200 block of Dunbrooke Court in Franklin Township after 11:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A juvenile's body was found near a building in the western area of Franklin County late Sunday night. 

Deputies received a call for a report of a shot being fired in the 4200 block of Dunbrooke Court, just east of Nationwide Boulevard in Franklin Township after 11:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies found the juvenile shot next to a building. While authorities did not release the juvenile's name, the sheriff's office said Monday that it was a male's body that was found. 

Authorities did not provide further information on what led to the shooting.

The sheriff's office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are handling the investigation.

