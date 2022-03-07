Juvenile found fatally shot in west Franklin County

Deputies received a call for a report of a shot being fired in the 4200 block of Dunbrooke Court in Franklin Township after 11:30 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A juvenile's body was found near a building in the western area of Franklin County late Sunday night.

Deputies received a call for a report of a shot being fired in the 4200 block of Dunbrooke Court, just east of Nationwide Boulevard in Franklin Township after 11:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies found the juvenile shot next to a building. While authorities did not release the juvenile's name, the sheriff's office said Monday that it was a male's body that was found.

Authorities did not provide further information on what led to the shooting.