A male was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting on Colton Road in south Columbus on Friday.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Colton Road, west of South Champion Avenue, just after 8 a.m.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:19 a.m.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody behind Buckeye Middle School, which is closed today.