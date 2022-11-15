Police announce charges against 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station

Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, is charged with three counts of felonious assault stemming from the shooting on Oct. 30 that left 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant for another person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station late last month.

Officers were called to the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue on a report of gunshots being fired in the area and found multiple shell casings.

Moments later, Columbus police discovered that Sobnosky was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The three people who brought him to the hospital told police that the shooting happened at the gas station.

After reviewing several surveillance videos, detectives determined who each person’s role was in the shooting.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Sullivan was seen on video exiting the store with a woman and getting into a black vehicle. As the vehicle was pulling away, Sullivan was seen reaching out the passenger window and firing shots at a group of people leaving the front door of Sheetz.

Court records also state that no one was reportedly hit by the gunfire.

Anyone who knows Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Sullivan is the second person police identified in this shooting. On Sunday, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross turned himself in to Columbus police and is charged with murder.