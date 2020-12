Police said the shooting happened on Dolby Drive around 11:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting on Dolby Drive in south Columbus Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Dolby Drive, south of State Route 104 and west of South High Street.

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.