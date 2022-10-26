'Rainbow fentanyl' seized by DEA, local law enforcement in 26 states

The brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After issuing a warning in late August about an "alarming trend" of colorful fentanyl pills emerging across the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) now says its agents and other law enforcement officers have seized the drug in at least 26 states.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be 50 times more potent than heroin, and even a tiny amount can be lethal. About two-thirds of overdose deaths in the U.S. have been linked to fentanyl or other powerful, illicitly made synthetic opioids.

The DEA says the emergence of "rainbow fentanyl" is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction among kids and young adults.

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.

Between May and September, the DEA and local police around the country seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and hundreds of pounds of powder.

According to the DEA, the brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk.

Last week, authorities seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes during a security screening at Los Angeles International Airport.

Two Mexican drug cartels are responsible for the majority of fentanyl in the U.S., federal authorities said. The Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel buy precursor chemicals from China, then traffic them into the U.S., where they are sometimes sold on social media platforms.