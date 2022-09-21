Man charged with murder, hate crimes in D.C. shootings of 3 homeless men

After a manhunt across states, the indictment alleges Gerald Brevard's attacks were bias-related hate crimes, including a charge of first-degree murder while armed.

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. man is facing 17 charges after he was arrested for shooting homeless men across the District and New York City earlier this year.

A grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday, charging 31-year-old Gerald Brevard III with first-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed, mayhem while armed, and multiple firearm offenses in the March 2022 attacks on the three homeless men who were residing in D.C.

Brevard allegedly shot a total of five men between March 3-12 in D.C. and NYC. Two died as a result of the shootings. The D.C. shootings, according to the indictment, took place between March 3 and March 9.

In addition, the indictment alleges that the attacks were bias-related hate crimes on account of the victims' perceived or actual homelessness.

The indictment goes on to detail that, allegedly on March 3, Brevard assaulted the first victim with a firearm with the intent to kill him. On March 8, again, while armed with a gun, intending to kill him. The indictment alleges the second victim suffered serious and permanent bodily injury. Then, on March 9, Brevard allegedly shot and stabbed a 54-year-old man named Morgan Holmes, killing him.

Brevard is to be arraigned on the charges on Oct. 18, 2022

As a result of the grand jury alleging the murder and assaults were bias-related hate crimes, Brevard could face up to 1.5 times the maximum term of imprisonment for the murder and assaults if found guilty at trial.

The indictment also charges Brevard with “aggravating circumstances,” finding that the murder was "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel." If aggravating circumstances are found by a jury at trial, Brevard will face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of release on the murder charge.