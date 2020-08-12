Days after nightclub’s citation, security company speaks in defense

“They are making it a bigger deal,” Brandon Carter said of Saturday’s event at Aftermath.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Days after a Columbus club was cited for “egregious violations of health orders,” some are saying it’s not as bad as it was made out to be.

“They are making it a bigger deal than what it really is because they have an opinion on how they feel people should live their lives,” Brandon Carter said.

Carter owns Reign Security Protection Services and says he was helping to promote Saturday’s concert with musical act Trey Songz.

“There were definitely folks with masks on,” Carter said. “They made it seem like there was, like, nobody with masks on at all.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigative Unit says the club, Aftermath, received a citation for improper conduct and disorderly activities, and that agents observed violations of health orders with about 500 people inside with no attempts to maintain social distancing and no physical barriers.

The report says people were standing, walking freely and sharing alcoholic beverages from the same bottle and most of the crowd and employees were not wearing facial coverings.

“It’s just wrong to put the total blame on the industry that we, a lot of us, make money from,” Carter said.

Carter says he employs about 30 people and his business has taken a hit since COVID-19 began.

He says it's not easy to simply find another job during the pandemic.

He also says he cares about everyone's health and that his team takes precautions like wearing masks and gloves to events.

“People just need to be as safe as possible, but let people live their lives,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that people don’t care just because they choose to go out and hang out.”

Carter is also quick to point out other places like grocery stores and big box stores where, masks are required, but social distancing rules are encouraged but not strictly enforced.

He wonders why that’s OK for crowds, but concerts are not.

“I just hate how people try to just come down on people like they’re perfect people and make it seem like it’s a stupid thing to want to be out and, again, make money, when this is the way you make money to take care of your family,” Carter said.