Dashcam video shows pursuit of armed robbery suspects prior to shootout with Columbus police

The pursuit ended in a shootout on Interstate 70 near downtown Columbus that left one officer injured and one suspect dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released dash camera footage of officers pursuing three bank robbery suspects in a stolen Porsche two months ago.



The pursuit ended in a shootout on Interstate 70 near downtown Columbus that left one officer injured and one suspect dead.



Police said the Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from the Byers dealership on North Hamilton Road in Whitehall on the afternoon of July 6. Shortly after the vehicle theft, the suspects allegedly robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard Rome Road.

Dashcam video from two Columbus police cruisers shows the pursuit up until the suspects and officers got into a shootout.

The video from the first police cruiser shows the Porsche drive through some bushes at the bank and onto Hilliard-Rome Road. The officer began driving after the suspects, who then drove into a shopping center parking lot and onto Roberts Road.

From Roberts Road, the suspects drove onto Interstate 270 south, merged onto Interstate 70 east toward downtown.

The second dashcam video shows an officer getting onto I-70 and parking in between the on-ramp and the interstate before the Porsche can be seen driving by at a high rate of speed.

Video shows the officer driving after the Porsche and the pursuit ended near West Mound Street.

The dashcam shows the Porsche appears to have been in a crash and one suspect can be seen jumping over a concrete barrier and running away. Moments later, a masked suspect can be seen walking behind the Porsche while holding what appears to be a gun.

Police did not release any footage of the shootout where one officer was shot and one suspect, 19-year-old Abdisamad Ismali, was fatally shot. The wounded officer, whose identity was not revealed, was hospitalized for three weeks.

The two other suspects, identified as 20-year-old Aden Abdullahi Jama and 23-year-old Faisal Darod, ran away from the scene but were captured days following the pursuit.

Jama and Darod were indicted on charges of aiding and abetting bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use of a firearm in a crime of violence. Both have pleaded not guilty.