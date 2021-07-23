Dash camera video shows arrest of man accused of fatally shooting daughter, injuring mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New dash camera video from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows the moment authorities arrested the man they say shot and killed his 1-year-old daughter.
The video shows 28-year-old William Roberts walking into the middle of the road with his hands raised.
In the video, a sheriff's deputy approach Roberts -- followed by another—both with their weapons out.
Roberts eventually lays down in the street -- and at that point is arrested.
The 28-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his daughter and injuring the child's mother.
It happened during what police are calling a domestic violence incident Tuesday night.
According to court records, because of Roberts’ criminal history, he should not have had a gun.
Roberts is in police custody at a hospital.
It's unclear when he's expected to face formal charges in Delaware County.