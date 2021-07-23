Dash camera video shows arrest of man accused of fatally shooting daughter, injuring mother

Roberts is accused of shooting and killing his 1-year-old daughter and shooting the child’s mother.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New dash camera video from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office shows the moment authorities arrested the man they say shot and killed his 1-year-old daughter.

The video shows 28-year-old William Roberts walking into the middle of the road with his hands raised.

In the video, a sheriff's deputy approach Roberts -- followed by another—both with their weapons out.

Roberts eventually lays down in the street -- and at that point is arrested.

The 28-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his daughter and injuring the child's mother.

It happened during what police are calling a domestic violence incident Tuesday night.

According to court records, because of Roberts’ criminal history, he should not have had a gun.

Roberts is in police custody at a hospital.