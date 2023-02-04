Crime Stoppers seeking information on 2 accused in robbery at Brewery District restaurant

The two became upset when they had to demand more cheese, leading to a fight between them and employees on Tuesday, according to Crime Stoppers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects accused of a robbery at a restaurant in the Brewery District.

The incident happened in the 400 block of South High Street when the two allegedly cornered an employee, ripping off her hat. A fight then broke out after several employees came to the aid of their co-worker.

Crime Stoppers says one of the suspects pulled out a gun and the other suspect reportedly stated, “shoot them.”

Witnesses in the restaurant reported to police that the gun misfired.

After the fight, the suspects allegedly ransacked the restaurant, throwing chairs and trash cans. The two are accused of taking a cell phone from a person on scene.

They then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.