Man arrested following child pornography investigation in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio — A 72-year-old man was arrested following a child pornography investigation in Crawford County on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a home in the 4800 block of Holmes Center Road in Bucyrus.

Ronald Dyer, who lives at the residence, was taken into custody. Deputies also seized multiple electronic devices from the residence.

The sheriff's office said criminal charges are pending against Dyer for possession of child pornography.