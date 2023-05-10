Court records reveal news details on death of Imperial Stewart, investigation into murder suspects

Stewart's family says his body was found in a wooded area of northeast Columbus on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County court documents are providing more details about the disappearance and death of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart.

Stewart was first reported missing on Sept. 20 under suspicious circumstances and detectives were looking for two persons of interest: 18-year-old Mi'Quel Bowles and 20-year-old Michael T. Bowles.

Nearly two weeks after he was last seen in the North Linden area, Stewart was found dead in a wooded area.

Six people, including Mi'Quel and Michael, have been charged in the case. The charges range from obstruction of justice to murder.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 20, documents say Stewart's mother saw him leave their east Columbus home and get into a black Chrysler 300 with Mi'Quel and at least one other male. She said Stewart was going with them to sell shoes at a store on Huy Road.

Two hours later, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 600 block of North Dawson Avenue for a reported shooting.

Documents say officers found Mi'Quel suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where detectives tried to speak with him, but he was reportedly uncooperative.

Mi'Quel's uncle told detectives his nephew was dropped off at a home on Dawson Avenue by his brother Michael in a Chrysler 300. Court records indicate that another male, later determined to be a 16-year-old boy known as "J," was also in the vehicle. The teen is also charged with murder in connection to the case.

The next morning, Stewart's mother contacted police when he did not return home. She told police his absence was unusual and he always contacted her when he would not be home.

Documents say Stewart was last seen on a surveillance camera at 6:42 p.m. on Sept. 20 getting into a Chrysler 300 at a Sunoco gas station located at 3317 Cleveland Avenue.

On Sept. 23, documents say a 16-year-old friend of Mi'Quel and Michael posted on social media saying "Rest In Peace" in reference to Stewart. The teen reportedly called Stewart's mother's other son, saying Stewart was dead and his body was in the woods.

On Sept. 25, detectives were told the Chrysler 300 was found in Fairfield County and that it had been set on fire. Police later learned the vehicle was purchased by Mi'Quel on Sept. 11.

Court documents say detectives interviewed three of Mi'Quel's family members. The family members said that Michael called for help with the Chrysler on Sept. 20 after Mi'Quel was dropped off at the house on Dawson Avenue and police had left.

Michael and one of the family members retrieved the car and took it back to Dawson Avenue, according to court documents. The family member reported seeing that the backseat was covered in blood.

Documents say Michael later admitted to the family members that he shot and killed someone and that one of the bullets went through Stewart and hit Mi'Quel. Michael reportedly told the family he got rid of the body, but did not tell them where.

Michael allegedly asked a family member to get rid of the car, but he refused. Michael's mother, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson, arrived with her other son. Court records say the other son suggested to get rid of the car by setting it on fire.

Michael was picked up by a female in a black SUV and left the Dawson Avenue area. The family members said Tywisha's other son and "J" got into the Chrysler. Previous court documents said Peterson denied having anything to do with getting rid of the car.

On Tuesday, Stewart's body was found in a wooded area of Sunbury and Agler roads.

The six people charged in the case are:

Michael Bowles — Murder

A 16-year-old boy — Murder, Robbery, Obstructing justice

Mi’Quel Bowles — Obstructing justice

Tywisha Peterson — Obstructing justice

Genee Dumas — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest

A 17-year-old girl — Obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest