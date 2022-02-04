Court records: Man, woman charged after running from van involved in Hilliard police pursuit on I-270

Police wrote in a court filing that Jason Freeman and Lindsey Pyles both ran from their vehicle after a pursuit on Interstate 270 last week.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A man and a woman are charged after police said they ran from a van involved in a Hilliard police pursuit on Jan. 29, according to police and court records.

Police wrote in the court filing that officers tried to pull over 35-year-old Jason Freeman, of Columbus.

Police said Freeman did not stop and while eluding officers, he did not follow marked lanes, drove through red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and drove faster than 70 MPH on city streets.

Police used stop sticks to stop the vehicle on Interstate 270 just south of Roberts Road.

Freeman and a passenger, 29-year-old Lindsey Pyles, also of Columbus, ran from the van.

Freeman and Pyles jumped over a concrete median and multiple lanes of traffic. Freeman eventually surrendered while a Hilliard police officer tackled Pyles to detain her.

The officer was treated for injuries to his hip and knee. On Saturday, Hilliard Police Sgt. Kris Settles described the injuries as minor.

Freeman is charged with failure to comply with an order from police, which is a third-degree felony. Police said he also had another felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest but those were all outside of Hilliard's jurisdiction.

Pyles is charged with obstructing official business, which is a fifth-degree felony.