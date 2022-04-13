Court records: 2 inmates charged with murder in beating at Franklin County jail

Court records show Dustin Ray was beaten to death by Varmunyah Dunor and Royalle Mosely in November 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two inmates who were in the Franklin County Correction Center have been charged with murder in connection to another inmate's death last year.

According to court records, Dustin Ray, 35, was found beaten and unconscious in his cell on Nov. 28, 2021. Ray had been arrested the day before on domestic violence charges and was placed a jail with 16 other inmates.

Ray was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Dec. 2.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records that Ray was beaten by fellow inmates 21-year-old Varmunyah Dunor and 24-year-old Royalle Mosely.

Dunor was in jail after making domestic threats to an ex-girlfriend in November 2020, according to documents. The woman told police Dunor was out on bond after being charged with murder in an April 2020 shooting. The bond was later revoked and Dunor is in the Franklin County Jail.

Mosely, who is currently at the Southeastern Correctional Institution, was at the jail for burglary, forgery and attempted abduction.

Both Dunor and Mosely have been charged with murder for Ray's death.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office ruled Ray's cause of death as complications of blunt force injuries to the head and neck.