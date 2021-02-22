Inmate accused of killing correction officer, seriously injuring another at northern Indiana prison

Investigators say an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area Sunday at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an assault on two correction officers at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The incident happened Sunday, Feb. 21 around 3:40 p.m. ET when an inmate from Indianapolis attacked two correction officers in a common area.

Both correction officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one of the correction officers was pronounced dead.

Our thoughts are with the @IndianaDOC along with the family, friends, and coworkers of both the officer who was killed and the other officer who was injured earlier today. #neverforgotten — IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 22, 2021

The second correction officer is in serious condition.

State authorities have not shared the identities of the officers.

State police identified the inmate as Tymetri Campbell, 38. Court and Department of Corrections records show Campell pleaded guilty to murder in Marion County in 2004 and was sentenced to serve 65 years. His earliest possible release date was listed as 2033.