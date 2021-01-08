Community leaders rally outside City Hall as gun violence continues in Columbus

As of Aug. 1, there have been 125 homicides in the city of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community leaders are partnering to help curb gun violence in Columbus.

Al Edmondson, owner of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop, and Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children have partnered to call for another 24-hour ceasefire in the city.

CEASE FIRE PART II A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MOTHERS OF MURDERED COLUMBUS CHILDREN AND AL EDMONDSON. PLEASE BE APART OF THE SOLUTION! Posted by Mothers Of Murdered Columbus Children on Monday, July 26, 2021

Organizers held a march and a rally outside City Hall Sunday afternoon.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant was in the crowd with a message to the community.

"As a Black mother, I can relate to a lot of Black mothers but I also relate to mothers period because violence is violence. No one deserves to lose their child. Like I said, one is one too many," she said.

In June, community leaders called for a ceasefire on Juneteenth, hoping to slow the gun violence.

As of Aug. 1, there have been 125 homicides in the city of Columbus.

Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Mayor Andrew Ginther have announced several initiatives this summer to help reduce crime in the city.

The city will allocate an additional $400,000 to support two new programs led by Franklin County Municipal Court and the prosecutor's office. The money is focused on communities hardest hit by crime.