Community leaders call for another 24-hour ceasefire as gun violence continues in Columbus

As of Aug. 1, there have been 124 homicides in the city of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community leaders are partnering to help curb gun violence in Columbus.

Al Edmondson, owner of A Cut Above the Rest barbershop, and Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children have partnered to call for another 24-hour ceasefire in the city.

Organizers are holding a march at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In June, community leaders called for a ceasefire on Juneteenth, hoping to slow the gun violence.

Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Mayor Andrew Ginther have announced several initiatives this summer to help reduce crime in the city.

The city will allocate an additional $400,000 to support two new programs led by Franklin County Municipal Court and the prosecutor's office. The money is focused on communities hardest hit by crime.