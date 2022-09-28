Community concerned after shooting injures 5 at Columbus gentlemen's club

Police said a large argument and fight led to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are searching for the gunmen who injured five people in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning. Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets.

DaeShawn Simington said it's hard to describe the feeling you get when you receive a phone call from your girlfriend about a shooting at her job.

"She just called like 'they're shooting inside the club, she almost got hit, and she don't know what to do,'" Simington said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus around 2:40 a.m. Police said people were leaving the club when an argument started and eventually became a large fistfight. Three men in their 20s were shot in the feet and legs, according to police. Another victim left the scene and did not report to a local hospital. A female sustained an extremely minor injury as a result of the incident. All victims are expected to survive their injuries.

"This happens too often...shootings at clubs and bars, and it ain't worth somebody dying," said Simington.

CrimeTracker 10 data shows other recent violence in that community. Last November, there was another shooting outside the Doll House. In June, 10TV reported a car chase that ended when a stolen Kia crashed in Newark. The chase started after a shooting at the Happy Druggist down the road from Doll House.

"It was actually a pretty busy morning. We were inside filling scripts, and I heard a couple of really loud bangs, obviously which were the gunshots, and then somebody came running in saying they were shooting outside," said Kristi Holliday, manager of Happy Druggist Pharmacy. "She was almost in tears, and the doctor's office next door too came running over trying to investigate what happened, so we just kind of locked down for a few minutes."

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.