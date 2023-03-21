Columbus woman who shot Franklin County deputies sentenced to at least 40 years

On March 17, a jury convicted Monica Justice on four counts following a two-week trial where she chose to defend herself.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman will spend at least 40 years in prison for a shooting that injured two Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies nearly three years ago.

Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Young sentenced 56-year-old Monica Justice, also known as Lotus Justice, to 40 to 45 years. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, 40 years is mandatory.

On June 21, 2020, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team went to Justice’s home on Beulah Road to serve a probate order.

After multiple attempts to get Justice to come to the door, deputies breached the door in accordance with the order, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As the SWAT held their position at the door, Justice opened fire, striking two deputies. Justice retreated into her house, resulting in a multiple-hour standoff.

To get Justice out of the home, law enforcement fired rounds of gas into the house. Justice went on the roof where authorities were able to approach her while she was seated and take her into custody.

Justice was charged with four counts of felonious assault on a peace officer with specifications and two counts of having weapons while under disability.