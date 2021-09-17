Leader of Columbus trauma hospital says the amount of gunshot victims is the most it has ever seen

Gun violence is taking a physical toll on those who not only investigate these crimes but those who treat the trauma victims.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gun violence in Columbus is taking a physical toll on those who not only investigate these crimes but those who treat the trauma victims.

According to Dr. Urmil Pandya, Grant Hospital’s Medical Director of Trauma, the amount of gun violence is unprecedented: the most the level 1 trauma center has seen in its history.

“Not only the surgeons but our entire hospital team, our nurses, our staff, we’re all feeling it,” he said. “Everyone’s tired yes from the gunshot wounds and everything else that has been occurring in our community.”

He said the gunshot wound rate at Grant is up 70% from before the pandemic and the volume of patients, especially young patients, is taking its toll.

It's also a strain on hospital resources.

“Breaking news to some family member unexpectedly that their loved one is deceased and didn't make it is one of the toughest things we do,” he said. “We actually train on how to do that we sometimes have to talk about resilience and how we can emotionally cope with it when it continues to happen time and time again. And yes we see it a lot but it doesn’t make it any easier for all members of the team to really cope with it.”

Dr. Pundya says gunshot wound patients require more resources from blood supply to intensive care unit beds.