COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teenager was arrested after the Columbus Division of Police said he brought a gun to school on Monday.

Police said around 9:45 a.m., faculty at Eastmoor Academy on South Weyant Avenue notified officers that a student brought a handgun into a school zone.

Officers confiscated the gun and arrested a 16-year-old boy.

The teen was charged with conveyance of a deadly weapon into a school safety zone, according to police.