Columbus shuts down barershop that allegedly ran as an illegal night club

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said the East Main Street property was the scene of at least eight shootings, large fights and illegal alcohol sales.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has shut down an establishment they say was operating as a barbershop during the day and an illegal after-hours club at night.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced on Thursday that the city secured an emergency court order to vacate and shut down the property in the 3300 block of East Main Street.

Klein says the establishment was operating in the back of a mostly vacant commercial strip. He also says the property was the scene of at least eight shootings, large fights, illegal alcohol sales and state fire code violations.

According to court documents, Columbus police have received several calls since June 2020 about the establishment, including gunfire, large gatherings and loud noise.

Officers have evacuated and boarded up the business.

The strip at one point had a carryout, barbershop and tax preparation business, but the barbershop was the only operating business.

Klein says people often entered the illegal club through the barbershop.

“This establishment was operating well beyond the scope of the law on many different levels,” said Assistant City Attorney Tiara Ross. “We’re pleased the judge granted our request for the emergency board-up order and look forward to presenting our full case at the next hearing.”