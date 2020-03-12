Columbus police warn of thieves, porch pirates ahead of holidays

Columbus police say thieves are targeting people's cars while they are shopping and porches as packages are delivered.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite the pandemic, holiday sales are expected to be up.

According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers have already spent more than $100 billion and could reach up to $189 billion.

Thieves are out looking for your packages whether they are on your porch or in your car.

Bags in hand, you may be thinking thieves won't hit the parking lots, or your cars this year with fewer people shopping in store.

“Believe it or not, we are having just the same amount of issues this year as we have any other year with people breaking into cars as they are out shopping,” said Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua.

Online sales have hit records already this season, which means packages will start piling up at your doorstep.

“It's drawing more attention to these thieves that you are consistently ordering things. We definitely want people to be aware of what is going on in their neighborhood,” Fuqua said.



Fuqua says even for those who are working from home, be quick to grab your packages once they are delivered.

“If they see the postal service or any other delivery services, that they will in fact follow that vehicle and wait for them to pull off and they will go and get the package,” Fuqua said.



Columbus police are on the lookout, but they ask you do the same.

“Since the middle of November, we have dedicated resources that are allocated to residential and commercial properties to do nothing but investigate potential theft of packages,” Fuqua said.



Columbus police say it comes down to common sense, keep your goods locked in your trunk if you are inside shopping, and keep an eye out for your neighbors at home