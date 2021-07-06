Columbus police to have presence at city parks this summer

New Police Chief Elaine Bryant announced the department has established a parks detail to run throughout the summer.

The Columbus Division of Police will have more presence at some of the city's parks beginning today.

On Monday, Chief Elaine Bryant announced the department has established a parks detail to run throughout the summer.

Bryant says the detail will be made up of between 25-35 officers each day who will be out and engaging with the community and ensuring people's safety in the parks.

Initially, the detail will run from 2 to 10 p.m., but Bryant says those hours are flexible and could change.

Bryant did not say which parks would have detail, but she said police would be focusing on the parks that are of concern to them and those with large crowds.

Additionally, Bryant announced the creation of the chief duty officer detail which includes a commander working Friday-Sunday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Bryant said the creation of the parks detail was an immediate need as more people are going to be outside as the nation is coming out of the pandemic.

"I want people to feel safe and to come enjoy the parks and be able to have fun and not be concerned," she said.