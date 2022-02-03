Columbus police addressing the need to hire more officers

A rise in violent crime and a downed officer staff is forcing Columbus police to re-examine how to best patrol the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sources with the Columbus Division of Police told 10TV there may come a day in the very near future where officers won't respond to non-injury accidents, property crimes or burglar alarms in order to have more officers address violent crime.

Other possible scenarios could include moving officers off mounted patrol and putting motorcycle units back on the street.

A spokesperson for the City of Columbus Department of Public Safety told 10TV that's not accurate.

After requesting comment, the spokesperson said:

"Chief Bryant and her leadership team are actively evaluating how to reorganize and where to position personnel to best meet the needs of the public. Their top priorities will be solving violent crimes and keeping officers on the street. Every decision Chief Bryant makes will be guided by what best serves our residents and their safety."

Tony Baisden used to live on the west side of Columbus. He says he only visits the area now to see his mother-in-law.

"I've lived out here all my life. I'm 32 years old," he said.

Last month, a person was reportedly stabbed and another was murdered 17 days apart within a block from each other on Whitethorne Avenue.

It's an example of why Baisden says he left the area with his family a year and a half ago.

"It's gotten so bad. I have six boys. I have moved to Whitehall," he said.

He says his mother-in-law who lives on Whitethorne Avenue now is next.

"My mother and father are in the bottoms. I want them to move soon because of the violence," Baisden said.

Murders and other violent crimes in the city are forcing Columbus to re-examine how to patrol the city with fewer officers.

"They just need to hire more officers," said Baisden.

If only it was that easy. It's a number game.

In 2016, There were 2,661 police applicants. That number dropped to 2,264 in 2020.

So far this year, 836 people have applied for the city's police department.

As for Baisden, he said he welcomes whatever it takes to put more officers on the street to keep his family safe.

"We need more police officers to step up and give [the department] what they need to protect us," he says.

The police department is also preparing to see 100 officers leave the division and retire. Sources also told 10TV that the retirements will have little impact.