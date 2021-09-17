Police investigating string of Columbus shootings believed to be targeting homeless men

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said a string of shootings Thursday night may have been targeted attacks toward homeless men.

Police first responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of East Main Street near before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable and is now expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Officers were then called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street around 10:50 p.m.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m.

The third shooting happened at the corner of Main Street and Nelson Road just before 11:45 p.m.

Police said a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

No suspect has yet been identified in any of these cases.

