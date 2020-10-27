Columbus police searching for suspects accused of armed robbery at AT&T store

The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to locate four people accused of an armed robbery at an AT&T store.

The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to locate four people accused of an armed robbery at an AT&T store.

According to police, four suspects entered the store located at 6598 E. Broad Street around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspects displayed firearms and demanded cash and phones from employees.

The employees complied and the suspects left the store in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspects were all described as black males, 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 to 165 pounds, 18-25 years old.