Police: Armed & dangerous suspect sought in Columbus robbery, home invasion

Columbus police say the home invasion robbery happened in the 1300 block of East 18th Avenue on Jan. 20.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has filed felony arrest warrants for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Robert Kendrick Jr., 42, has been charged in connection to a home invasion robbery that occurred in the 1300 block of East 18th Avenue on Jan. 20.

Police say Kendrick entered the residence, brandished a handgun and demanded valuables.

During the crime, people were ordered to undress at gunpoint and lay on the floor.

One victim was shot multiple times and another was pistol-whipped.

The victim who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he underwent surgery and survived the attack.

Police say Kendrick is a repeat violent offender and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Kendrick is 6'0" and weighs 237 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is, you are urged by police to not approach him and to call 911 immediately.