Columbus police searching for man accused of robbing Fifth Third Bank location

The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to identify a man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank location Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, located at 1349 W. 5th Avenue and approached the counter around 11:35 a.m.

The suspect then gave a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied and gave him an undetermined amount of money.

Police say the suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30's, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160-170 pounds, wearing a camo ball cap, black mask, tan shirt overtop a long sleeve black shirt, dark pants, white socks and red/black shoes.