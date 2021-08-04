Columbus police searching for man accused of robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

Police said a man wearing the same clothing walked into a Walgreens location minutes before the Dollar General robbery.

The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to identify a man accused of robbing a Dollar General store.

On Aug. 2 around 10:50 a.m., the suspect entered the store located at 901 S. James Road.

Police said the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded money before leaving the store.

The suspect was described as a Black male with light skin in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, thin build wearing all black clothing, black mask, dark sunglasses and blue gloves.

Police said a man wearing the same clothing walked into the Walgreens at 3015 E. Livingston Avenue minutes before the Dollar General robbery.