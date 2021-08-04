Columbus police searching for man accused of robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to identify a man accused of robbing a Dollar General store.
On Aug. 2 around 10:50 a.m., the suspect entered the store located at 901 S. James Road.
Police said the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded money before leaving the store.
The suspect was described as a Black male with light skin in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches, thin build wearing all black clothing, black mask, dark sunglasses and blue gloves.
Police said a man wearing the same clothing walked into the Walgreens at 3015 E. Livingston Avenue minutes before the Dollar General robbery.
If anyone has information as to the identity of the suspect they are asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.