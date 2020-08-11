Columbus police looking for suspect in September homicide involving 15-year-old boy

Officers found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor on Heatherton Drive with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a suspect in the September homicide of a 15-year-old boy.

On Sept. 29, officers were called to the area of Heatherton Drive on a report of a shooting.

Officers found 15-year-old Dawaun Lewis-Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died.

According to Columbus police, a silver Chrysler 300 fled the scene on Trent Road heading toward Northtowne Boulevard.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.