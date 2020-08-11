Columbus police looking for suspect in September homicide involving 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a suspect in the September homicide of a 15-year-old boy.
On Sept. 29, officers were called to the area of Heatherton Drive on a report of a shooting.
Officers found 15-year-old Dawaun Lewis-Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he died.
According to Columbus police, a silver Chrysler 300 fled the scene on Trent Road heading toward Northtowne Boulevard.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrime.org to submit tips via emails. Tips can also be submitted through the free P3 Tips mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms.