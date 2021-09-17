Police: Early investigation indicates 3 shootings in east Columbus likely weren’t connected

Authorities are investigating reports that at least one of the men involved in the shooting was homeless, but there is not enough information at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were killed and another injured in three separate shootings spanning just over an hour on Thursday night.

Columbus police first responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of East Main Street near before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable and is now expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Officers were then called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street around 10:50 p.m. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m.

A third shooting happened at the corner of Main Street and Nelson Road just before 11:45 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

At the time, police told 10TV they believed the three shootings were connected and targeting homeless men.

Major Crime Bureau Commander Robert Strausbaugh later clarified an initial review indicates the shootings were not connected, though he said it's too early in the investigation to say with certainty.

According to Strausbaugh, authorities are investigating reports that at least one of the men involved in the shooting was homeless, but there is not enough information at this time to assume a suspect is targeting people of that demographic.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

