Columbus police release body camera, dashcam footage of pursuit, shooting on I-270

Just released body and dash camera video show the lengths Columbus police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took to stop Andrew Teague last week during a pursuit.

The incident began around 3 p.m. on Friday as Columbus police tried to stop Teague on a warrant and ended an hour later after Teague was fatally shot.

“It could have been a much more dangerous and deadly day on Friday had law enforcement not done what they did,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Teague was wanted for felonious assault. According to court records he shot at his brother more than a dozen times during a fight on February 2.

"I'm disengaged but he's still going head-on in the fast lane," you can hear a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy say.

Even after police officers in cruisers backed off, with Columbus police department's helicopter monitoring Teague's whereabouts, Teague drove wrong-way on 270.

“He drove the wrong way on the freeway. He put potentially hundreds of lives at risk with shooting,” Ginther commented.

Teague then slammed head-on into an innocent person

"He's trying to bail,” said a Columbus Police helicopter pilot.

"He's got a gun. Got a gun," yelled deputies.

One officer from Columbus police and one from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office exchanged gunfire with Teague, fatally wounding him.

Ginther commended the officers and their actions.

“They literally saved lives that day,” Ginther said.