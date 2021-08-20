Columbus police plan to shift gears in hopes of solving more homicide cases

Columbus Police Commander Robert Strausbaugh is changing the way the homicide unit works in hopes of solving more cases.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police were called to the scene of a drive-by shooting in the city's east side earlier this month.

Police said it happened during a cookout where friends gathered and the house was across the street from Fairmoor Elementary School. A man was shot and killed during that shooting.

That was when someone drove by and fired off more than two dozen shots. Martin Hall, 43, was shot and later died at the hospital.

“He's just a nice guy, really, just funny,” one of Hall's friends said. “He’d say funny stuff just to get people to laugh,” the friend explained.

The friend, concerned for his own safety, did not want to show his face or use his name but says an arrest in the case would mean the world to him.

“It's right across the street from an elementary school. That's asinine," said Columbus Police Commander Robert Strausbaugh. "We shouldn't be doing this in this city. It's too good of a city to have murderers running around on the streets."

Strausbaugh said this unsolved homicide and all of those still waiting for an arrest keep him up at night. He is changing the way the homicide unit works in hopes of solving more cases.

“Hopefully we can bring to justice for the victims who were murdered,” Strausbaugh explained.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit tried a pilot program in 2020 where all 30 detectives worked typical business hours, then an on-call schedule. This made it easier to work with the Franklin County Coroner's Office and the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office

It also puts the detectives into six teams of five, working together to get answers faster.

Now, the solve rate for homicides is at about 51%. During the pilot program, it was between 65% and 68%

Strausbaugh believes it's time to make a change for detectives with the hope to help families like Hall's.

“The victims will get justice, and the co-victims will get peace,” Strausbaugh said.

The move is not permanent yet. There need to be agreements with the union on the contract