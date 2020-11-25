Columbus police say partnership with Ring paying off

The Columbus Division of Police was the first department in the state to partner with the security camera company.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 'Tis the season for package deliveries and porch pirates.

Many people now have home security cameras to catch thieves like that in the act, which is why the Columbus Division of Police partnered up with Ring about a year ago to help make arrests, but how is the program going?

Columbus was the first police department in the state to team up with Ring. The partnership allows them access to a portal where they can see all the videos neighbors post publicly.

Columbus Police officer Greg Colarich says the program has been helpful.

“It has actually worked out really well. We get a lot of cooperation with the community,” Colarich said.



He explains officers have access to the public videos in their cruisers.

If there is in incident, they can pull up the portal to see if there's video evidence to help make an arrest.

“What it helps us with is developing patterns and identifying suspects that may be committing crimes,” Colarich said.

If Columbus police know about a crime in an area, they can send a message to that neighborhood to see if anyone has related video.



“It serves mostly as a communications platform for residents to not only post some of the activity happening in the neighborhood,” said Colarich.



For those concerned big brother may be watching their camera at all time, Columbus police can only see videos that have been posted publicly.