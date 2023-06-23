‘The Unsolved Cases’: Columbus police roll out new video series to aid homicide investigations

Their first video released Wednesday tells the story of Lante Hughes, a 23-year-old who was found shot and killed in a parked vehicle at an east Columbus apartment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has rolled out a new video series in an effort to help solve homicides cases in the city,

The digital-only series “The Unsolved Cases” brings renewed attention to unsolved homicide investigations through bi-monthly videos, according to police. The videos will also highlight never-before-heard interviews with detectives on the case.

You can find the videos on the police department’s YouTube page here.

Their first video released Wednesday tells the story of Lante Hughes, a 23-year-old man who was found shot and killed in a parked vehicle at an east Columbus apartment complex on Aug. 6, 2021.

Police say that Hughes was well-loved by his family and had a large group of friends, some of whom, were more dangerous than he was used to.

In an interview posted to Columbus police’s YouTube, Detective Scott Polgar asked anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and tell officers what they may know.

The only clue that officers say they had to go off of was a Jeep Wrangler riddled with bullet holes and a car that was seen speeding away from the scene.

“It was nothing short of an execution and that’s how we treat it,” Polgar said.

