Columbus police working to solve 2012 double homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is working to solve a double homicide that happened nearly nine years ago.
On March 13, 2012, at 11:08 p.m., Antonio Bolden was visiting his cousin Daniel Floyd at his apartment in the 2900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
An unknown person appeared at the rear kitchen door, according to police.
As Floyd and Bolden opened the door, both men were shot. They died at the scene.
