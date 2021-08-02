Columbus police move detectives to help investigate increase in shootings

The move comes after a violent weekend in Columbus, including 13 shootings and one stabbing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With an alarming number of shootings, the Columbus Division of Police is moving detectives to the assault squad to help investigate.

Those detectives will be moved from property crimes.

Columbus police reported a violent weekend in the capital city with 13 shootings and one stabbing.

Due to this violence, they're starting a program called "re-routing" where they try to reroute kids who are suspects or crime victims. The hope is to prevent additional violence.

“Sometimes we see a suspect is involved in more than one incident. The sooner we can get a charge on them, the sooner we can get them arrested and maybe stop another incident of violence from occurring,” said Interim Police Chief Mike Woods.