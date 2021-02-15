Columbus police looking for suspect accused of assaulting 71-year-old woman, stealing vehicle

Police said the incident happened on East Dublin Granville Road on Jan. 13.

Columbus police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted a 71-year-old while he was stealing her vehicle

Police said the suspect, believed to be between 15 and 18 years old, approached the woman in a parking lot in the 2400 block of East Dublin Granville Road, near Cleveland Avenue, just after 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The suspect demanded the woman give her his keys and the pair started to struggle, according to police.

Police said the suspect then hit the woman, took her keys and got into her vehicle.

As the woman tried to stop him from leaving, she was hit by the vehicle, police said. The vehicle has since been located.

The suspect is Black, described as "skinny" by police and is about 5-feet 5-inches to 5-feet 8-inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, black tennis shoes, and a blue medical face mask.