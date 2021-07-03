Columbus police looking for person of interest in double homicide from 2019

Police are looking for the person responsible for killing Sharon and Donald Fadley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a double homicide from 2019.

On June 27, 2019, officers went to the 1100 block of Pauline Avenue just before 3 p.m. on a report that the bodies of two people were inside a home.

Sharon Fadley was found dead in the living room.

Donald Fadley was found on the bathroom floor with a faint pulse. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives determined the pair was attacked sometime between June 25 after 7 p.m. and June 27 before 2 p.m.

Authorities say the Fadleys were both beaten in the head and face with a hard object.

After an investigation, detectives went to a Lowe's store at Morse Crossing and observed video of a person of interest.

According to officials, the person of interest is a white male, middle aged, was wearing camouflage pants, a white T-shirt and a baseball cap. The man was seen entering the store and bought tools, flashlights and a knife.

The man was seen driving from the store in a 1998-2003 Dodge Durango. The vehicle may have had a handicap placard.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.