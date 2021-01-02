Columbus police looking for answers in October homicide

Joel Chatmon was killed in a shooting in the Linden area on Oct. 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jackie Chatmon is from Columbus but currently resides in Virginia. A long-distance phone call from her sister on October 25 would change her family as she knew it.

"It was the worst day of my life,” said Chatmon. “I will never ever forget that day, that moment that time, reaction, nothing about it I will ever forget."

She was the last person in her family to hear about the death of her brother Joel Chatman.

“I just started screaming,” Chatmon cried.

Chatman’s body was discovered in a home on Briarwood Avenue in North Linden. Columbus Police say he was shot to death.

Chatmon says this is the first time her family had to grieve over a violent crime. Joel was 27 at the time and was the youngest sibling in the family, according to his sister.

She believes some of his friends knew what happened that day and is hopeful someone comes forward.

“Say something. Help us. Give some clarity in this,” pleaded Chatmon. “He wasn't just some person in the streets, a young black man killed by gun violence. He was loved deeply. He was cared for. It's the type of pain that it's hard to look towards the next day to figure out what now. The type of pain that you just want to know, 'why?' So please, say something. Help, a tip, anything.”

With very few details and no closure following the death of her brother, Jackie Chatmon is now seeking counseling to cope with the loss.

Joel Chatman leaves behind a son.

Columbus Police have opened a homicide investigation following Chatman’s death.